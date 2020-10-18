India seeking talks with Pakistan: Dr Moeed

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said that over the years terrorism was perceived as Pakistan's narrative but it was important to change the same and to propagate that Pakistan stood for economic security and peace in the region.

Speaking at “Meet the Press” programme at Lahore Press Club, he further said India was expressing a desire for conversation but Pakistan had set some conditions including reversal of New Delhi's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, end of military siege in the Valley, release of political prisoners and implementation of the UN resolutions.

He added as Pakistan stood for peace, it would welcome any dialogue if Kashmiris were recognised as the rightful party in the dialogue with India. He also said India had chosen to take a unilateral decision bypassing the UN resolutions and Simla Agreement. He added India was treating Kashmiris worse than animals.

Prime minister's aide Dr Moeed Yusuf further said that talking to Indian media recently he had exposed Indian involvement in terrorism attacks inside Pakistan including APS attack and attacks on Chinese Consulate and Karachi Stock Exchange. He added India needed to stop sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan if it really wanted to talk. The SAMP further said that India tried to propagate the narrative of “shining India” but the world could now see how shining it was. He said today none of its neighbours was ready to sit with India. Saying that he was saddened by one aspect of his recent interview's feedback Dr Moeed Yusuf maintained that Pakistan’s basic message is one of peace and why it would be fearful. Dr Moeed Yusuf further said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of progress and prosperity for the region.