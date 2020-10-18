Motorway police officers donate blood to thalassemia patients

LAHORE : According to the directions of National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and under supervision of DIG Mehboob Aslam, a blood donation camp was organised at NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura for the patients of thalassemia under treatment in Sundas Foundation. A guard of honour was presented to more than 40 children suffering from thalassemia disease on their arrival at the training college. About 2,00 officers of NH&MP donated blood.

Renowned actor Khalid Abbas Dar, senior journalist Suhail Wariach, senior management of Sundas Foundation and a large number of NH&MP officers were also present on the occasion.

NH&MP Training College Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam said that there is no other noble deed than saving human life.

The DIG informed that the department will continue to share hematological data of its employees in whole Pakistan with Sundas Foundation for the purpose of blood donation on volunteer basis. Earlier, a road safety seminar was also organised at NH&MP Training College. Addressing on the occasion, renowned journalist and analyst Suhail Wariach said that by donating blood the motorway police officers had knit itself in a tender bond of pain for humanity. He appreciated the motorway police for joining hands with Sundas Foundation for the noble cause of service to humanity. He said donation of blood by honest and courteous police officers will be a big gift for thalassemia patients. Veteran actor Khalid Abbas Dar said that he had always admired motorway police for its public-friendly dealings and service for humanity. He informed that he had visited more than 60 countries but he can proudly say that there is no equal to the motorway police of Pakistan.

At the end of the event, certificates were distributed among 30 DSPs for successful completion of their promotional course. All round first Muhammd Danish was presented Cap of Honour, souvenir and cash reward by Training College Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam.

Souvenirs and gift hampers were presented to Suhail Wariach, Khalid Abbas Dar, management of Sundas Foundation and the children suffering from thalassemia disease.

173 held in crackdown: Cantt division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested as many as 173 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Police seized 21 pistols, four rifles, bullets, more than thre kg charas and 273 litre liquor.

The SP Cantt division had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, police busted gangs and arrested their five members along with recoveries worth thousands of rupees from them. Police also seized thousands of rupees from gamblers.

Police also arrested nine accused in action against brothels. Moreover, 39 proclaimed offenders and court absconders in cases of theft, cheque bounce fraud and other crimes were also arrested. Cantt division police also arrested 58 persons for violating the Tennant Act, the ban on wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air and begging.