Tray hockey câ€™ship officials announced

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Saturday named the officials for the National Tray Championship, which will be played at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from October 22 to November 2.

Lt Col (Rtd) Asif Naz Khokhar will be the tournament director. Assistant tournament officers will be Aslam Khan Niazi and Hassan Akhtar.

The tournament officers are Shafique Bhatti, Muhammad Yaqoob, Aslam Shah, Hamza Tufail, Muhammad Ali, Qayyum Dogar, Ikram Gujjar, Allah Dad, Zulfiqar Bhutto, Hafiz Arshad, Rana Sajid, Abdul Azeem Khan, Tariq Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Gill, Hassan Ubaid, Zia ud Din, Shafqat Malik, and Ali Abbas Shah.

Rashad Mahmood Butt will be the umpires manager. He will be assisted by Kamran Sharif and Dilawar Hussain Bhatti.

The umpires are Kamran Hussain, Hafiz Atif Latif, Yasir Khurshid, Binish Hayat, Haroon Rashid, Amir Hamza, Waqas Butt, Mazhar Waseem, M Altaf, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Shabbir Ahmad,Wali Muhammad, Mubasshir Ali, Sabtain Raza, Fahad Ali Khan, and Muhammad Faisal.