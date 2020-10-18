Remembering Benazir

October 18, 2007 will always be remembered as the most significant day in the history of Pakistan. It was the day when Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, after eight difficult years of exile, returned to her country.

Against the backdrop of a number of issues that Pakistan confronted back then, Benazir’s return to reassemble her people for the sake of democracy was the evidence of the fact that she stood by her word. Millions of people travelled from far flung areas to hail the return of democracy in Pakistan.

Malik Mashhood

Lahore