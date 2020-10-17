close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway blocked

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

NOWSHERA: The traffic was suspended on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway four several hours after an oil-tanker met an accident on Friday. The traffic remained suspended for the whole day. Around 44,000 litres of oil spilled on the road. However, two drivers of the tanker survived the accident. The authorities had to divert the vehicular traffic from Motorway to Grand Trunk Road, which got overcrowded and people faced problems throughout the day.

