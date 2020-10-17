SIMS marks World Anaesthesia Day

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) organsied a ceremony to observe World Anaesthesia Day here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, SIMS Principal and Meritorious Professor of Surgery Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said that modern anesthesia had made surgery quite easy and added instead of inducing unconsciousness during surgery, regional anesthesia was used to numb only the portion of the body that would undergo the surgery.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said that Services Institute of Medical Sciences got approved new seats to recruit more anesthetists in the hospital. Other speakers underlining the importance of anesthesia in the medical field said that there was dearth of anesthetists in Pakistan like rest of the world.

They urged that more and more people should join the field to meet the shortage and provide quality healthcare services to the masses. It is pertinent to mention here that World Anaesthesia Day commemorates the first successful demonstration of ether anesthesia by William Thomas Green Morton (1819–1868) on October 16, 1846 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, USA.