Unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Asad Umar Thursday said there are “unmistakable signs of the rise of corona” in the country and the government may have to take “restrictive actions” to curb the spread, which will have “negative effects” on the livelihoods of the people. In a series of tweets on Thursday, Asad Umar said the national positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.37 percent Wednesday, which is the highest in more than 50 days. The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10. These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona" in Pakistan, he said. The minister said that the COVID-19 positivity is “extremely high” in Muzaffarabad, “high” in Karachi and “rising” in Lahore and Islamabad. “Time for all of us to take Covid SOP'S seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on people’s livelihoods.” Earlier this week, the Pakistan Medical Association had warned that a second coronavirus wave could hit the country this winter.