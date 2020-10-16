ACE catches SHO red-handed

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested an SHO when he was taking bribe on Thursday.

In a statement issued from the office of the ACE spokesperson, it was said that SHO Investigations, Shahdra Police Station, Amir Cheema was arrested by an ACE team under the supervision of Director Vigilance Abdusalam Arif on Thursday evening. Cheema was held red-handed while taking bribe amounting to Rs 50,000 from a complainant, Khalil.

Earlier, the complainant appeared before ACE DG Gohar Nafees and pleaded that his son was murdered on August 26, 2020 and the police were demanding money to go after the murderers.