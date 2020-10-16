Drive against overpricing launched in Islamabad

Islamabad : Given the concerns of the consumers the local administration has further accelerated its efforts to control over pricing in commercial markets and bazaars of the capital city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, the high officials paid visits to shops, stores and stalls and took action against those who were not selling products according to the rate lists issued by the local administration.

The ICT Director labour carried out inspections in G-9 Markaz (Karachi Company) and inspected vegetable outlets, grocery stores , and chicken shops. The faulty measuring instruments were confiscated and notices issued to the shopkeepers for further action against them.

The Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) inspected all fair price shops as well as all big general stores in G9 Markaz to check prices of flour and sugar.

The Director labour carried out inspections in sectors G-11 and G-10 and conducted spot-checking in nine shops and stores.