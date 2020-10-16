Nepotism alleged in Transgender Sports Gala

PESHAWAR: Some transgendered community members alleged on Thursday the Directorate of Sports had resorted to nepotism by including a particular group in the recent “Transgender Sports Gala” while ignoring others.Speaking at a news conference, a representative of the transgender community, Arzoo Khan, demanded a probe into the issue. Flanked by other activists from her community, she welcomed the holding of the recent “Transgender Sports Gala” but believed that some members of her community were ignored which was an injustice to them. She said the government funds meant for her community should not be doled out to, what she termed as the wrong hands. Arzoo Khan alleged some officials of the Directorate of Sports involved in the wrong practice. She hinted at moving a court of the law if corrective steps were not taken to block the way of the alleged ongoing injustice to them.