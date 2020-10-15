Blood clots in leg venis claim 3m lives globally

Islamabad : One in four people worldwide die of ‘Thrombosis,’ a condition in which blood clots form in the deep vein of the leg (known as Deep Vein Thrombosis) and may lodge in the lungs (known as Oulmonary Embolism). Together, both these terms are called Venous Thrombo Embolism (VTE).

Dr. Muhammad Nasir Khoso, Head of Critical Care Unit and Emergency Department at South City Hospital believes deaths from VTE can be controlled. In a press release issued here Monday on the occasion of World Thrombosis Day, he underlined the need for health experts and the public to work together for awareness. “At least 3 million lives are being lost worldwide, and World Thrombosis Day is a great opportunity to work together to save these lives. Just as we can reduce the number of deaths from Covid-19, so too can these deaths be controlled by using different publicity tools and social and media channels,” Dr. Khoso shared.

About 45% to 60% of VTE cases are hospital-associated, highlighting the troubling fact that VTE is the leading cause of preventable hospital death. “VTE is often fatal, but the good news is that many, if not most cases, are preventable,” opined Prof. Shaheen Bhatty, Professor of medicine at Dow University of Health Sciences.

Highlighting the risk factors of VTE, Dr. Bhatty shared, “Hospitalization, surgery, cancer, prolonged immobility, family history of VTE, estrogen-containing medications (birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy), pregnancy and/or recent birth can lead to Thrombo Embolism. However, knowing and checking the risk factors can potentially help protect one against developing it.”

World Thrombosis Day is an important reminder to save poor patients from the economic burden of the disease since most patients lose their livelihood and employment. “The expenses of a patient’s family increase and the whole family suffers with financial and mental distress. As such, we should make efforts to prevent this disease and its impact on society,” said Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Associate Professor of Vascular Surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Doctors generally believe that hospitals must develop programmes to control the medical and economic impact of the disease, and to save lives by promoting greater awareness. Both the government as well as the private sector should play their role to accomplish this long-term goal.