Nawaz says media unable to run his speeches

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that it’s unfortunate that Pakistani media is unable to show his speeches.

When coming out of his son’s office here, Nawaz Sharif was asked by media men to comment on the 21st anniversary of the 1999 military coup orchestrated by General Pervez Musharraf. Nawaz Sharif asked the media if they would be able to show his speeches. “You are unable to show my speeches. You cannot air my views so what’s the point of replying to your questions,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding the significance of 12th October in Pakistan’s history, Nawaz Sharif replied, “I will answer, if you can run my answer. Please answer this. Is it difficult to run my statements? Then what’s the point of asking me?”

Separately, Nawaz Sharif reiterated Jinnah’s 1948 speech in Quetta’s Staff College in a tweet he sent out with reference to the 99 bloodless coup. Nawaz Sharif not only shared this statement by Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the microblogging site, Twitter but also said that East Pakistan would not have been separated from Pakistan had Pakistanis followed Jinnah’s legacy.

Nawaz Sharif said, “Treasonists captured PM House Islamabad on Oct 12, 1999, to arrest an elected prime minister. Had Quaid-i-Azam’s directions at Staff College, Quetta in 1948 been followed, we would have neither lost East Pakistan nor suffered military takeovers. Vote Ko Izzat Do (respect the vote)”.

PML-N leaders Suleman Shehbaz, Ali Dar, Nasir Butt, Abid Sher Ali and various others were present alongside Mian Nawaz Sharif as he spoke to the media. Avoiding further questions, Nawaz Sharif left for a casual stroll in Hyde Park alongside his entourage.