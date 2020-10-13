Students stage demo in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The students of two schools and an orphan home of Dawood Colony on Monday staged a demonstration and took out a rally against construction of an illegal pumping station for disposal of dirty water adjacent to the educational institutions. The students and their teachers told that the Punjab Environment Protection Agency Director General had already cancelled the NOC granted for the construction of the water pumping station by the Wasa Faisalabad.