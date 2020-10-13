PDM to oust govt, claims Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE:Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, criticised the PTI government for inflation especially increase in the medicines’ prices and said that people could not even purchase life-saving medicines.

Addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly on Monday, Hamza accused the government of first exporting wheat and sugar and then importing it back. He said citizens were facing financial crisis and they didn’t know how to feed their families.

He said every time a crisis appeared, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice on it inflation was still increasing. He alleged that the federal cabinet had become a mafia and made policies to fill their own pockets. “Blatant conflict of interest can be witnessed in the policies of the federal cabinet and its members,” he maintained.

The PML-N leader said that the government’s financial team had come from abroad and they didn’t know what problems were being faced by a vendor. "What is the use of such a team when the poor of the country are getting poorer?" he questioned. Lamenting the posting of CCPO Lahore, Hamza said the said officer didn’t receive a promotion for six years due to allegations of every kind of corruption levelled against him.

About the motorway gang rape incident, he said the forensic lab used to track down the suspect was established during Shahbaz Sharif's tenure but the present government was so inefficient that the rapist was still at large.

Hamza said that international financial experts were predicting that Pakistan's economy would continue to suffer for the next two years. He said the "suffocating" economy had ruined the people’s life.

He slammed the government for gagging the media and said that such measures would not solve Pakistan's problems. "I am not a fortune teller, but through Pakistan Democratic Movement's forum, the people will get rid of this government," he claimed.