Cricket stadium to be built in Kalam

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the construction of a cricket stadium in Kalam Valley. According to information made available here, the Stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000 spectators. The cost of its construction is estimated at Rs607 million. Kalam Valley is located at a distance of 99 kilometres from Mingora in the northern upper reaches of Swat along the bank of River of Swat.