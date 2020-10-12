Child’s cochlear implant surgery conducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: For the first time in the history of Faisalabad, the Children's Hospital Sunday completed a successful cochlear implant surgery on a four-year-old child.

Talking to reporters, Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Butar said after successful surgery of Abdullah, son of Riaz of Karim Town, the child would be able to speak and listen in a few months.

He said the child was born deaf and dumb and equipment have been fixed in his ears. The MS said a doctors’ team of Lahore conducted the surgery.

ANTI-DENGUE MEASURES: Special cleaning of various wards and sections of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology was carried out on the instructions of Punjab government in connection with anti-dengue campaign.

Medical Social Officer Asiya Faqir Hussain supervised the cleaning campaign and ensured clean environment throughout the hospital. She said dengue can be defeated by ensuring a clean environment for the same purpose, a special campaign is being implemented in the hospital along with regular cleaning to maintain a clean environment. She instructed the cleaning staff on the spot and said that no corner should be left untouched.

She appealed to citizens, especially women, to keep their homes and surroundings clean to stem the breeding of dengue larvae.

PHA PERFORMANCE DISCUSSED: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar in which Director General PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema gave a detailed briefing to parliamentarians regarding performance of PHA.

Mian Farrukh Habib , Shakeel Shahid, Mian Khayal Kastro and other members' of parliamentarians attended the meeting. The Director General briefed the lawmakers on the master plan for the beautification of the city and the performance of the last three months. She said along with the development works in the city, progress was also being made on the clean and green campaign under the government's vision. She also gave a briefing on the performance of the horticulture department and said the city is working to make it greener and with a special focus on the renovation of parks and green belts, while new parks have been set up and plantations and fountains have been installed in the most popular squares to make the city look attractive.

Appreciating the efforts of PHA in the field of urban beautification, the members assembly said all possible cooperation would be extended to provide more resources to PHA and coordinate efforts would made continued for the beautification of the city.

15 VEHICLES TICKETED FOR POLLUTION: Teams of Environment Department and City Traffic Police in a joint operation under the anti-smog measures ticketed 15 vehicle owners over polluting atmosphere. The owners were also imposed Rs 11,250 fine.

In connection with the anti smog measures, the teams checked 57 vehicles at Chenab Club Chowk and Sargodha Road and took action against the owners of the smoke-emitting vehicles.

Spokesperson Environmental Department said preventive measures are being taken to prevent the possible effects of smog in the coming weather and action is being taken against those who pollute the environment.

meeting: A meeting of the Board of Governors of Lyallpur Heritage Foundation was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Muhammad Ali in the committee room of his office. Vice Chairman/Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Executive Members of the Board of Governors Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Administrative Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, Superintendent Central Jail Noor Hassan Bagheela, Registrar Agricultural University Umar Saeed, Curator Lyallpur Museum Zahid Iqbal, District Manager TEVTA Muhammad Younis, Madam Bazla and others also attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the DC said the purpose of restoring and preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the district is to preserve the civilization and culture of the region. In this regard, the DC lauded the efforts of the Board of Governors of the Foundation for the protection and restoration of historical buildings and cultural heritage of the district.