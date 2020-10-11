Opposition wants NRO-like deal, says Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the opposition parties had launched the Pakistan Democratic Movement to seek NRO-like deal from the government.

He was addressing a gathering, where scores of Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) workers announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pervez Khattak said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman was trying to get relief for the PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption cases. He asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to foil the nefarious designs of India.

He also advised the people no to lend an ear to the protest calls of the opposition parties as Prime Minister Imran Khan was not willing to give them the NRO.

The defence minister said that the people had rejected the JUI in the last general election and Maulana Fazlur Rahman wanted to remain relevant in the political scene through politics of agitation.

Pervez Khattak said that he had been serving the people of Nowshera since 1983. He recalled that he had remained the chief minister and district nazim and was now the defence minister.