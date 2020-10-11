Rawalpindi: ‘Qul’ for the departed soul of principal (r) Cantt & Garrison Schools Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Bukhari will be held today (Sunday) at Darbar Haji Imam Bukhari, Jhang, Tehsil Fateh Jang near Brahma Bahtar Interchange, at 11 a.m, says a press release.

He was father of Ali Raza Bukhari and brother-in-law of Syed Muhammad Ali Pasha, media coordinator at Pakistan Post, and AVP Askari Bank, Safdar Kazmi. He was also cousin of Pir Kausar Ali Shah of Pir Maqam Jhang.