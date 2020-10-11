Cop arrested for unlawful hotel checking

LAHORE : On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Muhammad Umer Sheikh, a sub-inspector was arrested for checking of a hotel illegally.

In the light of the report of the inquiry officer, SI Arshad Ali was found guilty of violation of the SOPs during checking.

A few days ago, Sub-Inspector Arshad Ali had checked a hotel in violation of the SOPs. He had also allegedly harassed a girl student during the hotel checking. The CCPO Lahore had taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad had suspended the SI after the footage came to light. SI Arshad was found guilty in the inquiry.

The allegation of harassing the student was not proved in the inquiry, however, the checking without a woman constable was unlawful. In the light of the report of the inquiry officer, a case was registered against the SI.

The CCPO Lahore said that no one should be allowed to take the law into his/her own hands. Police should perform their duties within their jurisdiction.

Earlier, action had been also been taken against several other officials for negligence in their duties and disrespect to the public.