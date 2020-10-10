Plan to beautify Chotiari reservoir revised

SUKKUR: Managing Director Culture and Tourism Department Sindh government Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday visited the Baqar Lake Resort at the Chotiari reservoir.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh said the Choutyarian Dam was an attractive place and cultural site in Sindh. He said the Sindh government had devised a beautification plan for Chotiari reservoir to promote tourism in Sindh. He said Sindh Cultural Minister Syed Sardar Shah has planned to visit the Chotiari reservoir very soon to make it a attractive for every tourist.