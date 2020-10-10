close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 10, 2020

Film festival opens at PNCA

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 10, 2020

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is striving for the revival of cinema in the country by taking various steps to give it strength so it could stand on its own. The Film Diploma Course announced by the PNCA is a move forward in this direction.

This was stated by PNCA director general Dr. Fouzia Saeed during the DIVVY Film Festival opening ceremony held here. The festival includes more than 20 independent films, documentaries, feature films, short films, fiction films and animations. Certain films will be premiering for the first time in the festival.

On the inaugural day, â€˜Song of Lahoreâ€™ by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, â€˜Darlingâ€™ by Saim Sadiq, â€˜Burka Avenger: anti-cultâ€™ by Haroon, and â€˜K2 and the Invisible Footmenâ€™ by Iara Lee were screened.

Latest News

More From Pakistan