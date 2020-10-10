Film festival opens at PNCA

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is striving for the revival of cinema in the country by taking various steps to give it strength so it could stand on its own. The Film Diploma Course announced by the PNCA is a move forward in this direction.

This was stated by PNCA director general Dr. Fouzia Saeed during the DIVVY Film Festival opening ceremony held here. The festival includes more than 20 independent films, documentaries, feature films, short films, fiction films and animations. Certain films will be premiering for the first time in the festival.

On the inaugural day, â€˜Song of Lahoreâ€™ by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, â€˜Darlingâ€™ by Saim Sadiq, â€˜Burka Avenger: anti-cultâ€™ by Haroon, and â€˜K2 and the Invisible Footmenâ€™ by Iara Lee were screened.