close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 10, 2020

Covid test from any lab okay for travelling to Pakistan: PHC

Top Story

 
October 10, 2020

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has clarified that the Pakistan government requires all passengers to the country to provide proof of negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test conducted not more than 96 hours from the commencement of travel.

In a statement issued on Friday, it said the RT-PCR test from NHS or any private lab would be acceptable to the Pakistan government.

Latest News

More From Top Story