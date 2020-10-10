Covid test from any lab okay for travelling to Pakistan: PHC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has clarified that the Pakistan government requires all passengers to the country to provide proof of negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test conducted not more than 96 hours from the commencement of travel.
In a statement issued on Friday, it said the RT-PCR test from NHS or any private lab would be acceptable to the Pakistan government.