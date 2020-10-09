Agreement for social safety awareness among girl students

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) have signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to raise awareness of social safety activities and guiding among girl students of the public sector educational institutes in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the agreement, which will remain effective for a period of three years and will be renewed for a further term on mutual written consent, the PGGA will conduct awareness sessions in schools and colleges and provide the human resource required for them, while the FDE will provide venues for conducting awareness activities and campaigns to ensure awareness of its educational institutions and students in the activities.

The LoU was signed by FDE Director General Zia Batool and PGGA ICT President Farah Naz Akbar during a special ceremony here, where parliamentary secretary for federal education and professional training Wajiha Akram Khan, education secretary Farah Hamid Khan, additional secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, FDE director (research and development) Asif Iqbal Khan, Pakistan Girl Guide Association chief commissioner and Senator Nuzat Aamir Sadiq and FGGA ICT chapter president Farah Naz Akbar.