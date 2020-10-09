Model dairy farms to be set up in Mianwali, Sahiwal, DG Khan: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at CPEC Authority office in Islamabad on Thursday. Adviser to CM Salman Shah and others also attended the meeting.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa gave a detailed briefing to the participants and said the speed of work on CPEC projects had been accelerated while this expansive initiative had given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, said a handout issued here Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan while CPEC was a momentous multi-billion dollars initiative of development and prosperity. This trailblazing project would strengthen the national economy, he added.

The chief minister said the CPEC would bring remarkable improvements in the industrial and agriculture sectors of the province. China's marvellous development was a role model and the Pakistani economy would also be developed by benefiting from Chinese technology, he said.

The chief minister announced that model dairy farms would be established in Mianwali, Sahiwal and DG Khan besides setting up technology parks in different economic zones in Punjab.

He also appreciated the efforts put forth by Lt-Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and his team for speedy completion of different projects.Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has appealed to citizens to avoid visiting overcrowded places and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to remain safe from the pandemic.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the CM asserted that timely decisions helped in overcoming the pandemic and anti-corona steps taken by the government had been acknowledged at the global level.

Issuing details about the corona situation in the province, he said the total number of active corona patients was 1,521 while 96,506 had recovered. —APP Our correspondent adds: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the agitation of students of the University of Home Economics and sought a report from the minister and secretary of the higher education department.

In a statement, the CM directed that those responsible for inordinate delay in exams be identified adding that conducting exams in time was the responsibility of the university admin after reopening of the educational institutions. Holding of exams be ensured without any further delay and the report be submitted to the CM Office, he directed.