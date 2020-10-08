Two brothers among three shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed while two others sustained injuries when two rival groups clashed in Doyan Aabi village here on Wednesday. The motive behind the triple murder was stated to be a property dispute, police said.

Khalabat Township Police Station officials said that there was a dispute between two parties over a piece of land. On Wednesday, both the groups came across each other on the disputed piece of land near Government Postgraduate College for Boys and after an exchange of harsh words opened fire on each other. As a result, three persons were killed on the spot while two others were injured.