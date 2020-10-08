Residents protest police ‘torture’ of groom, brothers

BANNU: The residents staged a protest against the alleged police highhandedness and torture over a bridegroom and his brothers for arranging a music programme in the marriage ceremony in the Cantt locality on Wednesday.

The protesting locals said that the family of Junaid Khan, a resident of Garhi Saidan Mamashkhel, had arranged a music programme at the marriage ceremony.

They said that a party of the Cantt Police Station raided the hujra where the music programme was going on and arrested the groom Junaid Khan and his brothers Azmat Shah and Wajid Shah.

The protestors said the police then took the arrestees to the police station where they were severely tortured. The residents said that the groom and his brothers were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment for their injuries caused by the police torture. The protestors demanded the Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to order an impartial probe into the police torture on the peaceful and law-abiding citizens or else they would launch a protest movement against the excesses.