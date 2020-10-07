Nawaz Sharif’s speech: 33pc agree with PML-N chief’s point of view, reveals survey

ISLAMABAD: The Gallup Pakistan recently conducted a survey on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's hard-hitting speech and according to the results, 33 percent agreed with the former prime minister's "general point of view".

"A larger 39 percent said they disagreed and 24 percent said they neither agreed or disagreed," read a statement by Gallup Pakistan. “It appears, public opinion is split on the issue with only 1 in 3 siding with Nawaz Sharif hard stance during the speech.”

As many as 1,500 respondents from 100 districts of Pakistan participated in the survey. The survey showed that 21 percent Pakistanis heard the speech of Nawaz Sharif. According to another question, a majority 47 percent agree with the former prime minister's accusation that Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed Pakistan's economy, the Geo News reported.

"Here again however, public opinion was split with 41 percent disagreeing with this claim and another 12 percent choosing to sit on the fence with respect to this debate," said Gallup Pakistan.

"It is interesting to see that the PTI retains its edge among youngsters who were less likely to agree that Imran Khan has destroyed economy." When it came to whether the former prime minister should return to the country or not, the survey's results revealed that an overwhelming majority of the people want Nawaz to return and face the courts. "A sweeping 78 percent respondents want Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan and face the justice system. Only 15 percent agreed that he should stay out of Pakistan."

To another question whether respondents support Nawaz Sharif’s statement that only the politicians should run the affairs of the country, 51 percent respondents agreed, while 40 percent disagreed.