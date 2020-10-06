17 community projects launched in Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has inaugurated 17 community infrastructure schemes in North and South Waziristan districts under its European Union-funded and KfW financed “Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan” project.

The projects, including four irrigation, five sanitation and six clean drinking water supply schemes, will be completed at a total cost of Rs66.59 million and would benefit over 1,800 households in its target villages.

All these schemes are being constructed in the areas where the displaced families have returned recently. These communities have been organised by the SRSP under the umbrella of the project not only to identify their own infrastructure needs but also to implement them in the village with the technical assistance of the project team.

This development work is unprecedented in the most of the villages targetted under the project. Moreover, the community-based approach of development, which was previously not acceptable to the people is gaining wide acceptance through close collaboration between the government and the SRSP in the field.