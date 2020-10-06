World Teachers’ Day observed in Sindh

SUKKUR: The World Teachers’ Day was observed in different cities of Sindh, including, Sukkur, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Mithi and others but rallies and other programmes were not held due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The day highlights the needs of teachers’ professional development to achieve quality education overall, while also stressing to improve working conditions of the teachers. The day also needs to consider teachers’ salaries and standardisation of work pay and allowances for both private and public sector teachers.

Additional Director TTIs at Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing Sindh Ghulam Asghar Memon said the purpose of celebrating the World Teachers’ Day is to highlight the role of teachers in the society. After the parents, teachers play important roles in grooming the children to become assets for the society and the World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated yearly to pay tributes to our childhood heroes.

Taluka Education Officer Female Khairpur Firdous Phulpoto said the issues being faced in Pakistan in education sector needed to be addressed on urgent basis. It said the teachers are the backbone of any society. She urged on the parents to enroll their children in the schools, saying the society should respect teachers accordingly.