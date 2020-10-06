close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

World Teachers’ Day largely unnoticed

National

LAHORE: No ceremony was organised in the provincial metropolis on World Teachers’ Day 2020 here on Monday. World Teachers Day is observed on October 5 every year and this year the world celebrated the day with the theme “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”. Sources in the education department said in the wake of Covid-19 situation no ceremony was organised to mark the day.

