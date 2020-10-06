‘Plantation only way to combat climate change’

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza says plantation is the only way to combat climate change.

He said the ravages of climate change claim thousands of precious lives every year in the region; therefore, every Pakistani should plant trees as a social responsibility.He expressed these views while addressing a function organised by the Insaf Tiger Force at Sadiqabad Police Station where he planted a tree.

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari was also present on the occasion.He said the previous governments did nothing to solve the problems faced by the country, which was why now the PTI government had initiated projects on priority and emergency basis.

“We promise to give a better Pakistan to the nation.” He appreciated the tree plantation campaign of Tiger Force and directed expansion in the scope of the campaign. On this occasion, the Tiger Force informed the director general about water shortage in Sadiqabad. The chairman said he would do his best to solve this problem.