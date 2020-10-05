On China’s 71st Birthday

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established on 1st October 1949 after a century of occupation by imperialist forces, ravaged by insidious warlords and marauders of the Kuomintang. The Communist Party of China (CPC), which had been formed in 1921, had its work cut out to lead the starving millions out of poverty. Chairman Mao Zedong and the leaders that followed, picked up the mantle of leadership and steered the country out of various storms. Isolation by the Occident, neglect by the rest of the world apart from Pakistan, participation in the Korean War and conflict with India in 1962 should have taken a heavy toll but the leadership did not demur or stagger.

Every leader has left his mark of statesmanship while economists like Deng Xiaoping opened up China’s economy, which led to its rapid rise and becoming the second largest economy in the world.

China has progressed well and has taken its rightful place in the comity of nations under the able leadership of its current paramount leader President Xi Jinping too. The journey to becoming a leading nation has been fraught with challenges. While numerous countries accept the ancient but sagacious wisdom of China, there are detractors who would like to pull down China and smear it with allegations.

One of the favourite topics that China’s disparagers love to quote is the false accusation that the Chinese government is maltreating the Uighurs, the Muslim population of the Xinjiang province and has locked up a majority of them in concentration camps.

This couldn’t be further from the truth since China has openly invited diplomats, media and academics from the whole world including this scribe to visit Xinjiang and judge the truth for themselves. Not even an iota of evidence was found to support the accusations by China’s detractors.

Contrarily, the Uighurs, who once were leading a life of deprivation, are now the biggest beneficiaries of the Belt and Road Initiative mega project. Uighurs have been trained and educated to take up the mantle of important responsibilities in the mega project. Their children are being bestowed with quality education and there is freedom of practicing the rituals of Islam, unhindered.

There were some misguided Uighurs, who at the behest of some western protagonists, adopted terrorism and extremism. They were dealt with firmly but the misguided youth were sent to indoctrination centers, where they received training in Chinese Constitution, Law and a vocation of their choice to lead meaningful lives. The endeavour of the Chinese government has borne fruit but the propaganda campaign of the Occident persists.

The other major challenge was the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19. The mature manner in which China handled the catastrophe, in isolating the patients from the healthy ones and combating the unknown epidemic, won it laurels. China managed to contain the disease and willingly shared its experience, expertise and lifesaving equipment with the rest of the world. It even went to the extent of donating generously to the World Health Organization (WHO) fund to combat the scourge of COVID-19 and help find a cure as well as a vaccine to prevent its spread.

Unfortunately, some countries hostile to China found it opportune to accuse China of lack of transparency in its handling of COVID-19. This was a blatant lie and most European, Asian and African countries as well as the WHO have showered praise on China’s time support.

Unfortunately, the world has entered a period of turbulence and change, and is witnessing the rise of protectionism, unilateralism and bullying practices. Certain countries and political forces keep playing the blame game, clamoring for “decoupling”, and pulling out of international organizations and agreements.

What they are doing is sabotaging international cooperation, stoking confrontation between ideologies and social systems, and putting the world in serious jeopardy.Such actions notwithstanding, peace and development remain the theme of China’s leadership goals.

The rise of emerging markets and developing countries remains unchanged, the trend toward a multi-polar world remains unchanged, and continuous economic globalization despite twists and turns remains unchanged.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called upon building a community with a shared future for humankind, and building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

He proposed that countries should jointly uphold the outcome of World Anti-Fascist War and oppose any attempt to turn back the clock of history. He asked the world communities to reject unilateralism, hegemonism and power politics; champion multilateralism, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, defend the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and work together to make international relations more democratic, rules-based and equitable.

Some elements have tried to brew trouble in China’s neighbourhood, instigating some of its neighbours to rake the issues of ownership of some islands as well as challenge the right of navigation ensured by China in the South China Sea.

Refusing to be drawn into controversies, the Chinese leadership is keen on resolving all disputes through dialogue and mutual consent. The Chinese Communist Party, which is nearing a major landmark, the centenary of its birth, has taken serious measures to rid China of poverty.

Its second centenary goal is set for 2049, a hundred years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. By this historical milestone, China will have become a “strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious, and modern socialist country.”