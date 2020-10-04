LHC bids adieu to assistant registrar

Rawalpindi : The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Saturday arranged a farewell party in the honour of outgoing Assistant Registrar Basharat Mehmood Khawaja.

Addressing the function, Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench former Assistant Registrar Basharat Mehmood Khawaja said that in judicial system, the staff was the backbone of the courts as without them the tedious task of dispensation of justice could not be fulfilled. He also said that the importance of staff and officers could not be ruled out for smooth functioning of any organization. District and Sessions Judge Sohail Ikram, Assistant Registrar Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Senior Additional Registrar Mirza Abdul Hafeez and several senior civil and additional judges were also present on the occasion.