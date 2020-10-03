Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: The police recovered a huge quantity of ammunition in Jabba Azghaki locality in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber District, officials said on Friday.District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal told reporters that the police conducted an intelligence-based search and clearance operations in various localities in Jamrud.

He added that the police recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials dumped by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Islam (LI) at the Azghaki area in the jurisdiction of Jamrud Police Station. He said all the explosive materials were in a usable condition.