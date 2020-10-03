Maryam Nawaz conspiring against institutions, says Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Maryam Sadar is currently out on bail and she is conspiring against judicial and democratic institutions of Pakistan.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in his video message said, “I will request the courts to cancel her bail and order her arrest.” The Punjab information minister said that Nawaz Sharif also claimed to have built a cruise missile after the atomic bomb. It would have been true if the atomic bomb and cruise missile had been made at the Ittefaq Foundry with the Sharif family‘s money.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the fact is that the Pakistan Army and its affiliates worked tirelessly to nurture the nuclear programme. The corrupt and dishonest former rulers were not even allowed to come close to sensitive institutions, he said.

Dr Abdul Qadeer’s interviews, Gohar Ayub’s book and Dr Samar Mubarakmand’s statements are enough to embarrass the Sharif family, the minister said. He said the PML-N outside and outside the country would drown its politics as long as its leaders kept talking.