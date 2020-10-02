Women squash gets underway in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Thirty-seven players from across the country are competing in the All Pakistan National Women Squash Championship underway here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex and out of them 12 players have been placed in direct round while four will join them after qualifying round.

The qualifying round was jointly inaugurated by Hazara DIG Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah in a ceremony in front of a sizeable crowed here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afsa, Hifsa, Suliha Chaudhry, Rabia Zakir, Eman, Alina Haq, Iqra and Asma from Punjab won their first round matches without any difficulty.

Almost all the top 12 players from Sindh, SNGPL, ZTBL, Wapda, Army and KP are taking part except second seed Muqadas Ashraf, who did not turn up for the event. Sana from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was awarded wildcard entry in the tournament.

The championship is being organised by the Abbottabad District Squash Association under the supervision of KP Squash Association with a prize money of Rs100,000.

The main round matches will start today (Friday) while the final of the tournament will be played on Sunday.