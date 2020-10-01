Minister asked to stop worrying about PML-N

LAHORE:Spokesperson for PML-N Azma Bukhari has said that Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan should stop worrying about the future of PML-N and start thinking that what would happen with PTI after Imran Khan. In a statement issued here Wednesday, she alleged that the government had been organising NRO loot sale festival for the last two years. She asked him to stop worrying about the future of PML-N and start thinking that what would happen with PTI after Imran Khan. She alleged that after the foreign funding case the existence of PTI would come to an end.