close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Minister asked to stop worrying about PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

LAHORE:Spokesperson for PML-N Azma Bukhari has said that Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan should stop worrying about the future of PML-N and start thinking that what would happen with PTI after Imran Khan. In a statement issued here Wednesday, she alleged that the government had been organising NRO loot sale festival for the last two years. She asked him to stop worrying about the future of PML-N and start thinking that what would happen with PTI after Imran Khan. She alleged that after the foreign funding case the existence of PTI would come to an end.

Latest News

More From Lahore