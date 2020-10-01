SC judge recuses himself from hearing MSR’s bail plea

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday recused himself from hearing Jang and Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s (MSR) post-arrest bail plea.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said he could not hear the case due to personal reasons. Advocate Khawaja Haris counsel for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman pleaded the court to fix the case for early hearing. The court referred the matter to the chief justice for the formation of a new bench.

Meanwhile, as the Editor-in-Chief’s detention exceeded 200 days in a 34-year-old private property case, journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group continued their countrywide protest and pledged to continue their movement for justice till Rahman’s release.