NAB confirms inquiry against Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday announced that the inquiry against chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its announcement, the NAB said Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be summon to get his view on ongoing inquiry against him.

However, the NAB did not give any date for his summoning and said Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be summoned as per law to give explanation.

The NAB KP was holding an inquiry against the JUI-F chief over alleged assets beyond known sources of income.

Besides holding inquiry against Fazlur Rehman, the NAB was also conducting inquiry against his younger brother Ziaur Rehman in last week of August for alleged assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of power by making illegal appointments.

Meanwhile, NAB summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on October 08. According to sources, Captain (R) Safdar has been summoned in a case about assets beyond known sources of income.