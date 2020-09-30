Three children die in wall collapse incident

MANSEHRA: Two girls and a boy were killed and another girl suffered critical injuries when the boundary wall of the second story of a house collapsed in Shania Bala Dodial area of the district here on Tuesday evening. “Three girls and a boy from my family, all stated to be cousins were buried alive under the rubble of the collapsed building and three of them were retrieved dead later,” Mohammad Sabir, the relative of the girls told reporters.

Talha Nawaz and his cousins Shabana Safeer, Ramsha Sajid, and Sadia, all between six to eight years of age, were playing in the house of Mohammad Nawaz when the boundary wall of the second floor collapsed and buried all of them under the rubble. The locals shifted them to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced three of them dead.