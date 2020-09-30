Lawyer’s murder: Sukkur police to surrender accused cops to Punjab police

SUKKUR: A local court has accepted the Punjab police request for handover of Sukkur police officials accused of kidnapping and murdering Faisalabad lawyer Mian Aijaz Arain.

Judicial Magistrate Abdul Aziz Shar in his order directed Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad of Police Station Madina Town, Faisalabad to produce all the accused police officials before the court of Punjab for their remand in a murder case registered in Faisalabad.

SI Imtiaz Ahmad approached the court for handing the custody of the accused to the Punjab police for further investigation, recovery of the weapon used in the murder, and arrest of the other accused. Inspector Bashir Bhayo, ASI Gul Hassan Seelro, ASI Ghulam Mustafa Mirani and constables Yaqoob, Naseer and Dargah Dino are in the Sukkur Central Jail in the said case.

However, DSP Masood Mahar, Mian Asad Indhar, deceased’s stepmother Shamim Bano and her two daughters are still at large.

Lawyer advocate Mian Aijaz was kidnaped by a special team of Sukkur police from Faisalabad then brought up to Sukkur on August 17, 2020 and who tortured to death in a private torture cell.

Two cases of the same said crime registered initially case First Information Report (FIR) of abduction and murder of Lawyer Mian Aijaz was registered at Madina Colony police station of Faisalabad in the complaint of Aqsa Rashid wife of the deceased on August 19, 2020, and then on August 23, 2020, of the same crime in the compliant of Inspector Allah Wadayo Pitafi Station House Officer (SHO) of Pano Aqil Cantonment Police Station.