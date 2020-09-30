close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi

September 30, 2020

KARACHI: Veteran film and TV actor Mirza Shahi died of cardiac arrest at the city's Civil Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 70.

Shahi was brought to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre two days ago and was shifted to ventilator on Tuesday, but he could not survive.

Mirza Shahi was a versatile actor who played a variety of roles in various films and TV dramas.

His most memorable role was the character of "Chacha Kamal" he played in Geo TV’s comedy serial “Nadanian” which became very popular.

