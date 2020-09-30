UAE sets sights on the moon

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday it will launch an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024 as it seeks to expand its space sector.

The UAE — a collection of seven emirates better known for its skyscrapers, palm-shaped islands and opulent mega attractions — is a newcomer to the world of space exploration but quickly making its mark.

In September 2019, the oil-rich country sent the first Emirati into space as part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan for an eight-day mission. Then in July, it launched an unmanned spacecraft from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center bearing the “Hope” probe destined for Mars, in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

The Emiratis now have their sights on the moon, according to the UAE’s vice president, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. “We have launched a new Emirati project to explore the moon,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.