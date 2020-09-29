QAU, SSDO to collaborate in research

Islamabad:The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in education, research, training activities, besides capacity building of students in diverse fields.

The MoU was signed by QAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhmmad Ali and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas. Under the MoU, both the organizations would jointly carry out the research work, develop hard and soft resources of knowledge and education and hold conferences, seminars, lectures, workshops and consultative meetings in the fields of mutual interests. According to the MoU, a committee would be constituted, comprising members of both the organisation to execute the agreement.

QAU VC Prof. Dr Muhmmad Ali said the initiative would provide new avenues to students for exploring knowledge.