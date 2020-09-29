Karachi Striker record narrow win in Corporate T20 opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Striker Cricket Club held their nerves to score a one-wicket victory over C-Square Pythons Cricket Club in the inaugural match of the second Corporate T20 Colour Kit Cricket Tournament at the Arabian Sea Country Club Ground.
C-Square Pythons batted first and scored 124-7 in 20 overs. M. Osama was the top scorer with 38 off 28 with four fours. Medium pacer Haider Ali grabbed three wickets for 27 runs. In response, Karachi Striker reached the target with a wicket in hand in 18.5 overs. Left handed opener Anus Paracha scored match wining 68 runs.