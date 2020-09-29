Work launched on Mansehra road project

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Babar Saleem Swati on Monday inaugurated the blacktopping of Karakoram Highway up to Jail Road as a sum of Rs23 million has been released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“People of dozens of towns and villages have been facing difficulties because of the highly dilapidated condition of this road but now the government has released an amount of Rs23 million for the immediate blacktopping of this important artery,” Swati told the inaugural ceremony attended largely by people and PTI activists. “We are also going to launch classes at the Fatima Jinnah Model Girls School from November this year,” said Swati. He said a state-of-the-art building for the school was completed almost seven years ago but the classes couldn’t be started as yet but now teachers and other staff have been appointed to make the school functional.

Swati also said that a table tennis court and a gymnasium were being built adjacent to New Circuit House in the heart of the city to provide local children with healthy activities. “We are also soon launching work on a multipurpose hall in the posh Ghazikot Township,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Mushtaq said that because of the personal efforts of Swati, the KP government had sanctioned another degree college for the students of the city and its suburbs and the construction work on the project would be initiated soon.