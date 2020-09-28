Covid-19: One death, another 82 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, Covid-19 claimed another life here in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and the most alarming fact is that as many as 82 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in a day from the Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi, showing a tremendous increase in number of patients.

It is worth mentioning here that over 80 patients have been confirmed positive in a day from the region after July 22 and even during the Eidul Azha holidays, from August 1 to August 3, a total of 69 new patients were tested positive for Covid-19 from the twin cities.

The consistent increase in the number of patients being tested positive for the disease per day at least for the last 16 days is more alarming at the moment because the educational institutions have already got operational and from September 30, all private and public schools are going to operate primary classes as well.

It is also important that of 82 patients reported in the last 24 hours, 73 are from the ICT and nine from Rawalpindi while on July 22, the number of patients confirmed positive for the illness from the ICT was 76 and from Rawalpindi, it was 13 making a total of 89 in a day.

The patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was a 65-year old male patient belonging to Missa Keswal in Gujar Khan who was undergoing treatment at Fauji Foundation Hospital in town. It is important that it is the second death in the last 48 hours caused by coronavirus in Gujar Khan.

Confirmation of 82 more patients positive for the disease in a day took the tally to 22,724 from the region of which a total of 21,613 patients have already recovered from the disease while 468 have lost their lives.