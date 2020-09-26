‘Rain victims did not receive relief from Sindh govt’

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president and leader of parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil, said on Friday one month has already passed but the flood victims have been waiting to get any assistance from the provincial government. Talking to the media at Goth Nodo Baran in Sujawal, while visiting the flood-hit areas, including Thatta, Sujawal and Mithi, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the local villagers have been suffering a lot for the last several days due to the rainwater but they did not receive any help from the Sindh government despite a month had passed. He said the Sindh chief minister’s claim was just a political gimmick, adding that the federal government would not leave the flood victims alone.

On the occasion, the villagers piled up complaints against the Sindh government, saying it has not assisted them so far and they were compelled to living under the open sky due to flood water in their houses. Later, Haleem Shiekh visited Golarchi to offer condolence to the family members of deceased journalist Hanif Zai and later he met with PTI workers at the Insaf House in Golarchi. He said Shaheed Fazil Rahu was a respected name of Sindh but his son Ismail Rahu’s constituency was still under the rainwater.

Haleem Adil Shiekh said seven union councils of Golarchi were under floodwater, criticising the Sindh government for not supporting the flood victims. He said the federal government provided them ration and tents during their hard times. Talking to media persons while visiting Mithi, he said RO plants worth Rs7.5 billion are out of order in Thar, saying the people from Karachi to Thar have not been getting even clean drinking water. He was accompanied by the PTI leaders Ameenullah Moosakhail, Arsalan Brohi, Rehan Soomro, Hosh Muhammad Abbasi, Khalil Ahmed Lashari and others.