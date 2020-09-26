tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore Commissioner Division and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has directed the MCL Regulation Wing to take strict action against encroachments in City and prepare a list of illegally-constructed buildings within three weeks. There would be no compromise on the beautification of Lahore, he said in a meeting held on Friday at Town Hall regarding streetlights, encroachments, road repairs and graffiti.