LAHORE:Lahore Commissioner Division and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has directed the MCL Regulation Wing to take strict action against encroachments in City and prepare a list of illegally-constructed buildings within three weeks. There would be no compromise on the beautification of Lahore, he said in a meeting held on Friday at Town Hall regarding streetlights, encroachments, road repairs and graffiti.