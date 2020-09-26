close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Action against encroachments

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Commissioner Division and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has directed the MCL Regulation Wing to take strict action against encroachments in City and prepare a list of illegally-constructed buildings within three weeks. There would be no compromise on the beautification of Lahore, he said in a meeting held on Friday at Town Hall regarding streetlights, encroachments, road repairs and graffiti.

Latest News

More From Lahore