close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Arms seized, two arrested in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

KOHAT: Police have arrested two persons after seizing weapons from them in Darra Adamkhel areas on Friday.

On a tip-off, the police stopped a vehicle and recovered three Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 2 MP5 guns, three pistols, three binoculars and four laser guns. Those arrested were identified as Liaqat Ali and Muazzam Khan. Meanwhile, the army and police personnel staged a flag march as part of efforts to maintain law and order in the Kohat city. A police spokesman said that security measures have been improved and more personnel have been deployed in various locations of the city.

Latest News

More From Peshawar