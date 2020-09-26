Arms seized, two arrested in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Police have arrested two persons after seizing weapons from them in Darra Adamkhel areas on Friday.
On a tip-off, the police stopped a vehicle and recovered three Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 2 MP5 guns, three pistols, three binoculars and four laser guns. Those arrested were identified as Liaqat Ali and Muazzam Khan. Meanwhile, the army and police personnel staged a flag march as part of efforts to maintain law and order in the Kohat city. A police spokesman said that security measures have been improved and more personnel have been deployed in various locations of the city.